Work On Exhibits And Installations At Victory Museum Kicks Off
The Victory Museum, which symbolizes the 44-day Patriotic War and our historic victory, will captivate visitors with each section, exhibits, and specially crafted installations, Azernews reports.
The uniqueness, meaning, and messages conveyed by these elements will spark the interest of those who visit.
The museum will reflect the revival of our native lands and the resurgence of life in devastated homes and villages, following the end of Armenia's nearly 30-year-long occupation. This victory, which allowed the return of our lands, will be symbolized in the installations.
The names of the heroic martyrs of the Patriotic War, who made these moments possible, will live on not only in the hearts but also in the Victory Museum. Currently, the names of the martyrs are being engraved into the museum's walls.
The museum is being established following the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the "Creation of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum in Baku."
It is set to open on the 5th anniversary of our glorious victory. The Victory Museum is being created based on the design concept prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
