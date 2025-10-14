2025 Latina Bizcon To Spotlight Smart Growth Through AI Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews) Smart Growth: Supercharge Your Business with AI.







Ontario, CA - October 14th, 2025 - The National Latina Business Women Association Inland Empire Institute (NLBWA-IE) proudly presents the 2025 Latina BizCon , a dynamic conference designed to equip Latina and Women of Color entrepreneurs with the tools and strategies to thrive in an evolving business landscape. The event will take place on October 30, 2025, at the Ontario Convention Center, located at Convention Center Way in Ontario, California.

"Latina BizCon 2025 is all about growth. We are committed to giving Latina and Women of Color entrepreneurs the tools and opportunities they need to build successful businesses. This year, we're not only offering our renowned networking and contracting opportunities, but also interactive sessions that dive into using AI and other cutting-edge tools,"said Dr. Francisca Reyes Aguilar , Doctor of Economic Development, Researcher, Professor, University of California, Riverside, Co-Chair 2025 Latina BizCon.

This year's theme, Smart Growth: Supercharge Your Business with AI, emphasizes the transformative role of artificial intelligence in scaling businesses, optimizing operations, and building long-term confidence. Participants will gain actionable insights in AI-powered tools, legal best practices, and smart contracting-all within a community that champions inclusive economic advancement.

“Latina BizCon continues to be a hub where innovation meets purpose,” said Ruth Novador, President of OnCue Consulting and President of NLBWA-IE .“This year, we're equipping our entrepreneurs with the knowledge and confidence to integrate emerging technologies while staying grounded in strong business principles.”

The one-day event will feature keynote speakers, expert panels, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities that focus on growth through innovation, access to capital, and digital readiness.

“Latinas are driving one of the fastest-growing sectors in business, yet their full potential remains untapped. Latin BizCon is where knowledge meets opportunity – a space designed to equip women to scale their businesses, build wealth, and lead with confidence. This event is more than a gathering; it is a celebration of collective power, paving the way for the next generation of women entrepreneurs,” said Kathy Sandoval , Assistant Vice President, Wealth Management Banker at U.S. Bank, N.A

Latina BizCon 2025 is a celebration of resilience, vision, and leadership, empowering businesses to grow wiser and stronger.

About NLBWA-IE:

The National Latina Businesswomen Association - Inland Empire (NLBWA-IE) is dedicated to cultivating, connecting, and empowering Latina businesswomen and professionals, fostering growth, prosperity, and influence within the community. Through various initiatives, NLBWA-IE aims to provide a platform for networking, skill-building, and collaboration, propelling women toward achieving their entrepreneurial and professional aspirations.







