Japan To Accelerate Delivery Of Assistance For Ukraine's Energy Sector


2025-10-14 07:05:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) She said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"Today [on October 13], during a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, and colleagues from the JICA Office in Ukraine, I spoke about the consequences of the recent attacks and the ongoing work to restore infrastructure. I emphasized that our current priority is to rapidly build up equipment reserves and protect energy facilities. We agreed to accelerate the delivery of Japan's previously planned assistance for Ukraine's energy sector. We also discussed involving Japanese companies in cooperation," Hrynchuk wrote.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia's overnight strikes aimed at Ukraine's energy system again

She added that thanks to Japan's support, Ukrainian energy workers can promptly restore damaged facilities and ensure the supply of electricity to consumers. In particular, Japan has provided special equipment for emergency repair teams and tools to restore damaged transmission and distribution networks, as well as aid for emergency infrastructure repairs in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson.

G7 ambassadors earlier discussed with Hrynchuk and key energy companies Ukraine's most urgent needs following Russia's large-scale attack on the country's energy infrastructure.

