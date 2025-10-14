NTG Clarity To Present At Planet Microcap Showcase: Toronto
To access the live presentation, please use the following information:
Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Webcast: Lin
If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with NTG Clarity, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: Register.
One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto, ON.
About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.
NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,300 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.
These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
For Further Information:
Adam Zaghloul, Vice President, Strategy & Planning
NTG Clarity Networks Inc.
Ph: 905-305-1325
Fax: 905-752-0469
Email: ...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: NTG Clarity Networks Inc.
