Purespring Therapeutics To Present At Chardan's 9Th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Purespring Therapeutics to Present at Chardan's 9 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

London – 14 October 2025 - Purespring Therapeutics, a precision nephrology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney diseases, today announced that members of its management team will present at Chardan's 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in New York, NY.



Chardan's 9 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 9:05 AM ET

Location: New York, NY

For further information, contact:

Purespring:

Peter Mulcahy

+44 (0)20 3855 6324

ICR Healthcare:

Amber Fennell, Sarah Elton-Farr

Notes to Editors

About Purespring

Purespring is developing therapies to halt or prevent kidney disease, one of humankind's most poorly treated disease areas.

Founded on the work of Professor Moin Saleem, Professor of Paediatric Renal Medicine at the University of Bristol, Purespring is the first company to successfully treat kidney disease by targeting the podocyte, a specialised cell that is implicated in the majority of renal disease. Purespring's platform approach enables streamlined gene therapy development for both acquired and genetic renal diseases, offering the potential to halt, reverse and even cure both rare and common kidney diseases.

The Company currently has a pipeline of programmes in development including the lead asset for treatment of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and other complement mediated kidney disease. The Company also has programmes for disease caused by mutations in the gene NPHS2, as well as other monogenic glomerular kidney diseases.

Based in London, the Purespring team combines world-leading expertise in podocyte biology and kidney disease with a wealth of experience in gene therapies, anchored in a culture of diversity, creativity and delivery.

Purespring is backed by leading biotech investors, including Syncona Limited, Sofinnova Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Forbion, and the British Business Bank and has raised £115m ($149m) to date.

For more information please visit: and follow us on LinkedIn .