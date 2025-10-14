SC To Hear Pleas On Waqf Property Registration Extension Oct 28

PTI file photo

New Delhi- The Supreme Court has listed for October 28 hearing on a plea of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi seeking extension of time for mandatory registration of all waqf properties, including waqf-by-users under the UMEED portal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Nizam Pasha that the plea needed urgent listing as the six months mandatory time period was nearing the end.

On Tuesday, another similar plea was mentioned for urgent hearing along with Owasi's plea on October 28.

The bench said it would consider listing the fresh one as well.

In an interim order, the top court had on September 15 put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

It also held the Centre's order to delete the“waqf by user” provision in the newly-amended waqf law was prima facie not arbitrary and the argument that waqf lands would be grabbed by governments held“no water”.