Rural Women: Heart Of Ecotourism, Catalyst For Sustainable Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- As Jordan advances its national development agenda, rural women continue to play a pivotal role in driving ecotourism, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting sustainable local economies. With their deep-rooted knowledge, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit, they have become essential partners in building a greener, more inclusive future for the Kingdom.Policy and gender expert Dr. Mayson Al-Dabboubi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that empowering rural women is central to achieving agricultural and environmental progress, combating poverty and unemployment, and enhancing food security.She stressed that sustainable development cannot be realized without the active participation of rural women, who are key agents of economic and social transformation and stewards of natural resources in the face of climate change and water scarcity.Al-Dabboubi noted that women's empowerment is a cornerstone of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, emphasizing that supporting women through entrepreneurship and small-scale projects opens new avenues for their participation in the economy.She highlighted Jordan's commitment to gender equality through adherence to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), particularly Article 14, which underscores the role of rural women in reducing poverty and unemployment.She explained that gender equality and women's economic participation are priorities in Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, which seeks to increase women's workforce participation from 14% to 28% over the next decade. The plan focuses on key sectors such as tourism, offering safe and equitable employment opportunities that promote women's independence.According to Al-Dabboubi, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has introduced a gender mainstreaming action plan to expand women's participation in tourism. The plan includes programs to empower women and establish a directorate dedicated to local community development, particularly for rural women.She emphasized that ecotourism offers significant opportunities for rural women to utilize natural and cultural resources, promote local products, and foster sustainable economic growth in their communities.She cited several success stories, including the Iraq Al-Amir Women's Cooperative, Beit Al-Sultana in Jerash, Marah Hamdeh in Madaba, and the Petra Pottery Association, all of which have integrated their projects into local and international tourism routes, providing women with income, visibility, and long-term empowerment.Despite these achievements, Al-Dabboubi acknowledged ongoing challenges such as limited access to financing, weak infrastructure, childcare and transportation gaps, insufficient training, and the digital divide that restricts online marketing opportunities.She called for expanded training programs in business management, digital marketing, and product quality improvement, as well as the establishment of digital platforms to promote rural women's projects and facilitate licensing and branding processes.Meanwhile, Dr. Mona Slihat, Assistant Professor of Tourism Management at the University of Jordan, emphasized the role of educational institutions in empowering rural women through academic programs, community initiatives, and applied research.She noted that Jordanian universities including the University of Jordan, Mutah University, and Yarmouk University have launched community-based projects that help women start small businesses, develop agricultural and food products, and increase household income.Dr. Slihat also highlighted the "Environmental Journey" initiative led by the University of Jordan's Faculty of Tourism and Archaeology in partnership with the Middle East Center for Initiative Empowerment. The program promotes practical training in sustainable tourism and environmental management, aligning with the goals of Jordan Vision 2030.She concluded that tourism remains one of Jordan's most promising sectors for women's empowerment due to its close links with agriculture, crafts, and heritage industries.She pointed to the Iraq Al-Amir Women's Cooperative as a model of success that integrates traditional crafts such as pottery, weaving, and natural soap-making into sustainable tourism projects, transforming cultural heritage into a source of economic resilience and preserving Jordan's national identity.