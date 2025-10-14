RJD Leader Slams BJP's Boasting, Claims Tejashwi's Move Can Expose Cracks In NDA
This statement came in the wake of a Delhi court's decision to frame charges against RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in the IRCTC hotel scam case.
The Rouse Avenue Court allowed the trial to proceed against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, after the accused pleaded not guilty.
Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said,“Right now, all the cracks in the NDA will be exposed by Tejashwi Yadav's move. If he gives a signal, it could lead to the departure of many BJP leaders. All this talk from the NDA side is just bluffing. Let's wait and see what unfolds.”
Tiwari also commented on the rising tensions within the NDA, saying,“The cracks have started to show, and turmoil is brewing. Tensions are escalating in the NDA. The people of Bihar are ready to elect a Tejashwi-led government that focuses on employment. Bihar wants a government committed to generating job opportunities. A major political shift is on the horizon.”
He affirmed that the Mahagathbandhan remains united and is poised for a strong victory.
“The Mahagathbandhan is completely intact and will win with a huge majority. The people of Bihar are determined. Those currently in power have pushed the state into a dire situation. Now, the people will uproot this government. This year, Bihar will celebrate Diwali on November 14,” he told IANS.
Tiwari also reacted to the situation in West Bengal over gangrape of medical student in Durgapur.
“There is rule of law in Bengal. The BJP only tries to manufacture political crises in states where opposition parties are in power. Justice will be delivered to the victims by Mamata Banerjee government. They will receive fair and appropriate treatment,” he said.
