​​XRP Price Update: Low-Volatility Trading, ETF Momentum And Key Support Levels​

​Over the past week, XRP has shown signs of renewed activity as inflows tied to upcoming spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sparked fresh interest - yet structural headwinds continue to cloud its near-term outlook.

​Around mid-November, after several difficult weeks, the token regained a foothold above the $2.00 level as new momentum emerged.

​A major catalyst has been the impending launch of spot ETFs by big-name issuers. In particular, the asset manager Franklin Templeton filed for its XRP ETF on 18 November, joining rival issuers on what many see as a coming wave of institutional access to XRP.

​This development has stirred optimism among investors hoping that institutional capital could inject new liquidity into XRP markets and help reverse the broader downtrend.

​Nevertheless, the path forward remains rocky. Despite some renewed buying interest, recent data suggest substantial selling pressure from long-term holders. Over the past several weeks, long-term wallets dumped tens of millions of XRP, significantly outweighing short-term accumulation.

​Still, there remain reasons for cautious optimism. The combination of ETF-related institutional demand and a base of renewed short-term buying could create a foundation for a rebound - if long-term selling subsides and macro sentiment improves.

​In short: over the last few weeks, XRP has seen a mixture of renewed institutional interest and heavy long-term selling.

​Whether the token can translate ETF optimism into a sustainable uptrend - or whether selling pressure and macro headwinds will continue to hold it back - remains the key question into year-end.

​XRP bullish case:

​As long as XRP manages to remain above its key $2.0807-to-$1.8193 support zone - made up of the mid-April-to-November lows (except the 10 October spike low) - a short-term trend recovery may play out.

​For it to occur, at the very least the 17 November high at $2.3025 would need to be exceeded on a daily chart closing basis. Only then could an attempt at reaching the October-to-November resistance line at $2.3406 be made.

​XRP bearish case:

​While XRP remains below the 17 November high at $2.3025, medium-term downward pressure may take the cryptocurrency back towards the major $2.0807-to-$1.8193 support zone.

​Failure there would have bearish implications and may put the April low at $1.6153 on the cards.

XRP daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.