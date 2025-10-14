At Least 14 Dead After Mine Collapse In Southern Venezuela

MENAFN - Gulf Times) At least 14 people were killed in a mine collapse following heavy rains in El Callao, southeastern Venezuela.

Venezuela's National Risk System reported that the bodies were found in three separate tunnels.

Firefighters in El Callao said that the death toll was based on testimonies from other miners. The floods caused the collapse of vertical shafts.

El Callao is a gold mining town, and most of its 30,000 residents are directly or indirectly involved in mining.

killed mine collapse heavy rains miners