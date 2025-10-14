Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
At Least 14 Dead After Mine Collapse In Southern Venezuela

At Least 14 Dead After Mine Collapse In Southern Venezuela


2025-10-14 05:07:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 14 people were killed in a mine collapse following heavy rains in El Callao, southeastern Venezuela.

Venezuela's National Risk System reported that the bodies were found in three separate tunnels.

Firefighters in El Callao said that the death toll was based on testimonies from other miners. The floods caused the collapse of vertical shafts.

El Callao is a gold mining town, and most of its 30,000 residents are directly or indirectly involved in mining.

killed mine collapse heavy rains miners

MENAFN14102025000067011011ID1110192693

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search