At Least 14 Dead After Mine Collapse In Southern Venezuela
Venezuela's National Risk System reported that the bodies were found in three separate tunnels.
Firefighters in El Callao said that the death toll was based on testimonies from other miners. The floods caused the collapse of vertical shafts.
El Callao is a gold mining town, and most of its 30,000 residents are directly or indirectly involved in mining.killed mine collapse heavy rains miners
