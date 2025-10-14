Zelenskiy Discusses Ukraine's Air Defence With Finland's Alexander Stubb

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he discussed his country's air defence needs with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb after recent Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy, who is due to meet Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, also said it was important that the U.S. president had managed to stop the war in Gaza.



"Of course, the right steps by America could also work to end Russia's war against Ukraine. We have a vision for this," Zelenskiy said, adding that he and Stubb were "coordinating" their positions.

