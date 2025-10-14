Yarmouk University, Syrian Higher Education Minister Explore Enhanced Academic Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University President Dr. Malek Al-Shraireh met with Syria's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Marwan Al-Halabi to discuss strengthening academic and research cooperation between the two sides, as part of an official visit aimed at fostering educational partnerships and advancing regional knowledge development.During the meeting, Dr. Al-Shraireh emphasized Yarmouk University's commitment to sharing its academic and research expertise to support the development of higher education in Syria. He highlighted the university's efforts to enhance postgraduate programs, modernize curricula, and train educators according to international standards that reflect the latest educational and technological advancements.Dr. Al-Shraireh noted that the university currently hosts 467 Syrian students across various faculties, offering them comprehensive academic and student support services. This, he said, reflects Yarmouk's dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for Arab and international students alike.He also underscored the importance of collaboration in the fields of medicine, archaeology, tourism, and nursing, citing Yarmouk University's strong academic reputation and regional leadership in these disciplines. He added that the university continues to integrate technology and artificial intelligence into its academic programs to equip students with future-ready skills and align education outcomes with labor market needs.For his part, Minister Al-Halabi commended Yarmouk University's academic excellence and regional influence, describing the visit as the start of a strategic partnership between Syria's Ministry of Higher Education and the university. He affirmed the ministry's commitment to updating university curricula and enhancing teaching capacities in line with global standards, with a particular focus on technology, artificial intelligence, health sciences, and tourism.