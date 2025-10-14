Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Slovakia Join Hands To Ease Visa Hurdles And Enhance Labor Co-Op

2025-10-14 05:06:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14. The first consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the Slovak Republic on visa facilitation and labor cooperation took place in Bratislava, Trend reports.

The Slovak side expressed readiness to consider simplifying the national visa process, including reducing the application processing period from three months to one month.

The parties also agreed to inform the Slovak Migration Agency about the potential recruitment of Uzbek labor migrants for employment at the Volvo plant, as well as the planned establishment of Slovak language courses to support their integration.

Furthermore, the relevant government bodies will continue working on bilateral agreements covering labor migration, mobility, and readmission issues.

Earlier in June, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held official talks with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico at the Kuksaroy Residence to deepen strategic cooperation in trade, industry, and energy. The talks marked a new chapter in Uzbek-Slovak relations, culminating in the signing of several bilateral agreements.

