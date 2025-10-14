Azerbaijani Judokas Finish Lima Grand Prix With Seven Medals

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judokas have finished Lima Grand Prix 2025 with seven medals, Azernews reports.

On the final day of the competition, two more Azerbaijani judokas secured spots on the podium.

Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) marked his return after a five-month break with a silver medal.

In the heaviest category, Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) won the bronze medal. This marked the 21-year-old judoka's first medal on the World Tour Series, making it a significant achievement.

Earlier, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won silver, while Rashad Yelkiyev, Ruslan Pashayev (both 66 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), and Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) secured bronze medals.

Some 17 judokas, (4 men and 3 women), represented Azerbaijan at the tournament.

A total 293 athletes from 49 countries, including 172 men and 121 women,participated in Lima Grand Prix 2025.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.