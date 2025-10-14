'Manoj Jha Isolated, Ignored,' Says Pappu Yadav On RJD-Cong Poetic Tussle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Bihar's politics has witnessed an unusual literary exchange between RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha and Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. Amid these poetic exchanges, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav made a striking remark, saying,“Manoj Babu is isolated, ignored”.

Yadav said,“Everything (RJD‐Congress) is normal. Manoj Babu is isolated, ignored."

"He is my brother, a scholar whose talent is unrecognized, while the uneducated are valued. His vision is elsewhere, his pain distributed differently,” he added.

Manoj Jha had posted a poetic couplet invoking Rahim's famous couplets on love and unity, to which Imran Pratapgarhi replied with his own verses reflecting on the burning city and the need for salvation.

Manoj Jha's original post on X read:“Do not break the thread of love; once broken, it may not reunite. If united, it will have knots; ... Jai Hind.” (Loosely translated).

In response, Imran Pratapgarhi penned:“Water may be filled in the eye; even now, the burning city can be saved.”

Pappu Yadav also commented on Congress's preparations for the Bihar elections, saying, "Don't worry about Congress's preparations. It respects its workers and knows how to protect its self-respect. It will not weaken its alliance. Congress makes every decision in the interest of Bihar and the country. It acts in the interest of the Constitution and democracy."

There has been no agreement on seat-sharing between the two parties so far. Rahul Gandhi reportedly had a phone conversation with Tejashwi Yadav on the issue.

The Congress leadership was awaiting a consensus to hold a joint meeting with Tejashwi to showcase alliance unity.

On Monday morning, Rahul Gandhi met with Bihar Congress leaders, followed by a nearly two-hour meeting between Tejashwi Yadav, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and other state leaders.

Congress is reportedly firm on contesting 60 seats and retaining its preferred constituencies. Tejashwi Yadav told Congress leaders that discussions with the VIP and other allies are still pending. After this, Tejashwi met with senior Congress leaders, including Venugopal, Krishna Allavaru, and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram.