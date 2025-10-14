Amir Voices Happiness With Positive Outcomes Of Summit
Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his hope that the positive results from the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit will meet the aspirations of the people in the Gaza Strip and contribute to a comprehensive and just solution for the Palestinian cause.
In a post on X, H H the Amir voiced happiness with the positive outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit. He expressed hope that these results would serve as a starting point for more future agreements that fulfill the hopes of the people in Gaza and lead to a comprehensive, just, and sustainable resolution of the Palestinian cause, looking forward to all parties committing to the common understanding that has been reached, for the good of everyone.
