Amir Voices Happiness With Positive Outcomes Of Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

In a post on X, H H the Amir voiced happiness with the positive outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit. He expressed hope that these results would serve as a starting point for more future agreements that fulfill the hopes of the people in Gaza and lead to a comprehensive, just, and sustainable resolution of the Palestinian cause, looking forward to all parties committing to the common understanding that has been reached, for the good of everyone.