Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Voices Happiness With Positive Outcomes Of Summit

Amir Voices Happiness With Positive Outcomes Of Summit


2025-10-14 03:02:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his hope that the positive results from the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit will meet the aspirations of the people in the Gaza Strip and contribute to a comprehensive and just solution for the Palestinian cause.

In a post on X, H H the Amir voiced happiness with the positive outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit. He expressed hope that these results would serve as a starting point for more future agreements that fulfill the hopes of the people in Gaza and lead to a comprehensive, just, and sustainable resolution of the Palestinian cause, looking forward to all parties committing to the common understanding that has been reached, for the good of everyone.

MENAFN14102025000063011010ID1110192110

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search