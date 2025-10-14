SEAL Unveils New TLS Attestations Tool To Combat Phishing Threats

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cybersecurity nonprofit Security Alliance has introduced an innovative tool to combat the surge of crypto phishing attacks, which have resulted in over $400 million stolen in the first half of this year. This new technology aims to empower security researchers and advanced users to verify the authenticity of reported malicious websites, marking a significant step forward in protecting the integrity of crypto markets and safeguarding investor assets.



Cybersecurity nonprofit Security Alliance has unveiled a groundbreaking tool designed to aid security researchers in verifying the legitimacy of suspected crypto phishing sites. With cybercriminals developing increasingly sophisticated methods, malicious actors have stolen more than $400 million from the crypto ecosystem in just six months, underscoring the urgent need for improved detection and verification tools. This new system aims to bolster defenses and improve transparency in the fight against crypto scams.

Traditionally, cybersecurity researchers faced a significant challenge: they could not precisely determine what content a user encountered when clicking on a suspicious link, as scammers often use cloaking techniques to disguise malicious pages. This makes it difficult to confirm whether a site is truly malicious without direct access.

SEAL's newly introduced system, called the“TLS Attestations and Verifiable Phishing Reports,” addresses this challenge by enabling investigators to prove the actual content served by a website without visiting it directly. This system leverages cryptographic attestations integrated into the TLS protocol, which is fundamental for encrypting web communications and securing data exchanges across the internet.

The process involves a user or researcher intercepting the connection via a local HTTP proxy, capturing relevant details, and sending them securely to an attestation server. This server handles all encryption operations while the user maintains control over the network connection, allowing for a secure verification process.

Attestation in action, identifying malicious links. Source: SEAL

Verifiable Phishing Reports

One of the key features is the ability for users to submit“Verifiable Phishing Reports,” which are cryptographically signed proof artifacts demonstrating the exact content served by a website during an interaction. These reports can then be verified by SEAL without needing to access the potentially malicious site directly, greatly reducing the risk of further harm and obfuscation by scammers.

“This is a tool meant for advanced users and security researchers ONLY,” SEAL clarified on its GitHub repository. This targeted approach aims to significantly improve the detection and mitigation of crypto phishing schemes, which continue to threaten the stability of blockchain networks and the safety of crypto investors.

