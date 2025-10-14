Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ajith Kumar At Circuit De Barcelona In Spain: Here's How Star Control Fans' Excitement

2025-10-14 01:10:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, known for his dual profession as an actor and a racing driver, received a lot of attention during a recent racing event conducted at the Circuit de Barcelona in Spain. Fans gathered at the location to catch a sight of the actor, who grinned and waved to them.

The actor requested that his followers remain calm and refrain from whistling, as this would bother everyone. As he prepared for a practice session for the Constructors Championship, his fans were ecstatic, with many crowding around him at the famous site. 

#Ajith Sir #AjithKumar #AjithKumarRacing twitter/ZTBuYhFRzX

- AJITHKUMAR TEAM ONLINE (@AkTeamOnline) October 13, 2025

 

Ajith Kumar signals fans to remain calm at Spain race event

Fans gathered in big numbers at the Spain racing track to greet Ajith Kumar with whistles and applause. He then motioned for them not to whistle and requested that they remain quiet and respectful. The video has gone viral on social media, with viewers praising him for regulating his followers' conduct.

Ajith Kumar's gesture demonstrated the emphasis he placed on discipline and appropriate behaviour at public occasions, both as a player and a public person.

MENAFN14102025007385015968ID1110191817

