CODE81 to Showcase the Power of Agentic AI, No-Code and Everyday AI at GITEX GLOBAL 2025
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE, October 12, 2025: CODE81, a leading regional provider of digital transformation and AI-driven enterprise solutions, will demonstrate how enterprises across the Middle East can harness Agentic AI, Automation, and Low-Code innovation to accelerate digital transformation, enhance agility, and drive measurable business outcomes—at the world’s largest technology and innovation event, GITEX GLOBAL 2025, which runs from October 13-17 in Dubai.
Through immersive showcases and expert sessions, CODE81 will illustrate how intelligence, automation, and data can converge to create enterprise ecosystems that are faster, smarter, and more adaptive to change.
“We believe the true power of AI lies in making intelligence actionable,” said Nader Paslar, General Manager at CODE81. “At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, we’re showing what that looks like in practice—how CODE81 integrates Agentic AI, automation, and data intelligence into one ecosystem that helps enterprises move faster, innovate smarter, and lead with confidence in the age of intelligence. This is not AI for experimentation; this is AI built for execution.”
An AI-native organization, CODE81 will present an integrated display of AI-native enterprise technologies in collaboration with global innovators Creatio and Dataiku.
These technologies represent the next frontier of enterprise transformation—where No-Code automation and Everyday AI unite to make intelligence truly actionable. Visitors will experience firsthand how organizations can automate workflows, embed AI into daily operations, and achieve trusted, scalable, and governed transformation with real-world impact.
CODE81’s showcase will feature Creatio’s Agentic CRM and Workflow Platform, an intelligent system that combines No-Code flexibility with AI capabilities to help organizations automate customer journeys, optimize operations, and enhance employee experiences.
Dataiku’s Everyday AI platform will demonstrate how enterprises can move from data silos to decision intelligence, using trusted and governed frameworks to bring AI to life across departments and industries.
“Both solutions, delivered through CODE81’s expertise, reflect a unified vision: empowering enterprises to transition from complexity to clarity through the practical application of AI,” added Paslar.
Building on its core expertise, CODE81 will also highlight its three primary service lines—Application Development, Data & AI, and Automation & Integration. Each service is designed around the company’s philosophy of intelligent simplicity: using technology to remove friction, accelerate outcomes, and maximize value creation.
CODE81’s multidisciplinary teams—spanning solution architects, AI specialists, and digital engineers—will conduct live demos and interactive sessions highlighting use cases across government, banking and financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare.
“CODE81’s participation at GITEX underscores our commitment to advancing intelligent, scalable, and responsible AI that empowers organizations to transform sustainably,” said Paslar. “By connecting innovation with measurable impact, CODE81 is reinforcing its position as a trusted transformation partner for forward-thinking organizations.”
CODE81 will also host discussions on topics as diverse as the rise of agentic systems, the convergence of No-Code and AI development, and the governance frameworks necessary to ensure trust and accountability in enterprise automation. CODE81’s experts will share regional insights on how organizations can scale responsibly—aligning innovation with compliance, ethics, and long-term strategic goals.
