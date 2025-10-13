IDP Families Keep Coming Home To Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Restoration, construction, and reconstruction work are being carried out in stages in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, enabling the gradual return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to rehabilitated areas, Trend reports.

The next phase of relocation will involve several additional territories. 50 IDP families will be resettled to Chapar village in the Aghdara district, 620 to Khojavend city, 210 to Guneykhirman village, and 100 to Khankendi city.

The State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan has completed the necessary preparations for the relocation. A contract valued at 950,748 manat ($559,270) has been signed with Pelican Service Limited Liability Company (LLC) to carry out the transfer of IDP families.

Pelican Service LLC was registered in 2019 with a charter capital of 10 manat. The company's legal representative is Togrul Gurbanov.