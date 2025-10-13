Nokia introduces new high-capacity shelves for the 1830 PSS to meet surging bandwidth demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia introduces new high-capacity shelves for the 1830 PSS to meet surging bandwidth demand



Nokia's new high-capacity shelves enable operators to more cost-effectively scale their network to meet surging bandwidth demands while protecting existing investments, improving density by a factor of three, and reducing power per bit by as much as 60%. The new high-capacity shelves can be seamlessly added to existing 1830 PSS deployments and provide enhanced support for the latest generation of high-speed coherent optical engines.

13 October 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of its new carrier-grade 1830 Photonic Service Switch-High Capacity (PSS-hc) shelves, a next-generation addition to the 1830 PSS family, one of the most widely deployed optical transport platforms globally. The new shelves deliver up to three times higher density with up to 60% lower power consumption per bit, enabling service providers to scale their networks more cost-effectively.

The 1830 PSS-hc shelves, which include the PSS-10hc and PSS-4hc, provide a smooth upgrade path for existing 1830 PSS customers, integrating seamlessly into current deployments without disruption. With an efficient design, support for higher power and front-to-back airflow, the shelves provide enhanced support for high density deployment of the latest generations of embedded and coherent optical engines. Providing as much as 12Tb/s per slot, these shelves provide an efficient solution for network operators to deliver high-speed services driven by cloud, AI, video, enterprise, and mobile services.

“Nokia's 1830 PSS-HC shelves are a natural evolution of the current 1830 family of products that we deploy today and hence we anticipate it to enable us to address the growing capacity demands in the network, leverage high-density embedded and coherent pluggable optical engines whilst retaining our existing operational framework,” said Vivek Gaur, EVP at Colt.

“In the era of AI, operators need to scale bandwidth faster and more cost-effectively than ever. The 1830 PSS-hc shelves represent an important evolution of the 1830 PSS family, combining ultra-high density with greater capacity and the PSS rich set of carrier-grade features. With this evolution operators can rapidly deploy high speed services to keep pace with growing customer demand,” said Ron Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks at Nokia.

The Nokia 1830 PSS-HC shelves will be commercially available in Q2-2026, with customer trials starting late 2025.

