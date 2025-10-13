From Pitch To Payout: Beatstorapon Unveils A Music-Native Promotion Marketplace
"Artists don't need another crowded gig site—they need outcomes," said Chet Fitzgerald, founder of BeatsToRapOn. "We designed a music-native marketplace where trusted channels sell real reach, artists buy with escrow confidence, and sellers get paid fast once funds clear. It's the growth engine the independent scene's been waiting for."
Why Sellers Are Jumping In
* Music-native packaging across Spotify/Apple/YouTube playlist outreach, TikTok/IG/YouTube promos, blogs/PR, radio, Discord/Reddit groups, livestream shout-outs, and more.
* Fair economics: creators keep 85% on completed orders with clear, upfront pricing.
* Instant PayPal payouts from your BTR Wallet after the 14-day safety clearing period—so cleared funds move at creator speed.
* Escrow + delivery receipts on every order, with zero-tolerance for fake engagement.
* Seller analytics that show views → clicks → orders, so you can iterate thumbnails, copy, and pricing to lift conversion.
The Pitch (Short & Sharp)
If you run real channels—playlists, media, socials, communities, radio—or you're a trusted curator/creator with engaged audiences, this is your marketplace. Turn your influence into income with packages that make sense, proof-of-delivery built-in, and cash-flow that keeps up.
Call for Sellers: Limited Spots
We're onboarding in waves. Claim early visibility by joining the exclusive seller waitlist now:
👉 Apply here: /sell-music-promotion-services
Explore the broader ecosystem powering the marketplace:
We're building the future to give every artist and creator the power to create, share their voice, connect and shape the future of music and make their mark.
