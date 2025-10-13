U.S. Signals Leverage As China Exports Tighten

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Washington pressed Beijing to adopt a more conciliatory stance in an intensifying trade dispute over rare earths, as Vice President JD Vance asserted that President Donald Trump holds superior leverage in any escalating confrontation. Speaking on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures, Vance warned that China's reaction will largely decide whether the standoff becomes a full-blown trade war or returns to negotiation.

China responded with defiance. Its Ministry of Commerce demanded the U. S. cease threatening additional tariffs and reiterated that it would adopt“resolute measures” should Washington pursue its proposed 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods. Chinese officials framed their export controls on rare earths and advanced materials as lawful steps to defend national interests.

Markets reacted sharply to the exchange. Equities in both countries fell, while speculative pressure on global supply chains heightened. The disruption has stoked fears over the reliability of critical inputs such as neodymium, dysprosium and lithium-elements foundational to semiconductors, electric vehicles and defence systems.

Inside the White House, policymakers view the current leverage as favourable. Vance called attention to the U. S. ability to respond with retaliatory measures, saying,“If they respond in a highly aggressive manner, I guarantee you the president of the United States has far more cards than the People's Republic of China.” But he also left room for diplomacy:“If ... they're willing to be reasonable, then the U. S. would be reasonable, too.”

That rhetorical balancing act reflects a broader strategy under the Trump–Vance administration. Since taking office in January 2025, they have leaned into a mercantilist agenda, imposing or threatening tariffs across multiple fronts, particularly targeting China, while emphasising reshoring and“economic sovereignty.” Vance, a former senator from Ohio and vocal critic of China, occupies a central role in shaping the administration's trade stance.

Yet Beijing believes it holds counterweights. China, the dominant global supplier of many rare earths, argues that through its control of these strategic commodities, it can influence technology-exporting nations. Its export curbs cover not only raw materials but also the transfer of related production technologies overseas. Chinese leaders have warned that any U. S. overreach may provoke retaliation not only in trade but in technology and investment spheres.

Adding to the complexity, the U. S. has already deployed secondary measures. Trump's announcement included plans to restrict software exports, prohibit shipments of aircraft parts, and place tariffs on all Chinese imports beginning November 1. Simultaneously, trade negotiators in Washington have floated the possibility of a high-stakes meeting this month between Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea-though both sides treat the prospect cautiously amid the tension.

Analysts observe that the U. S. has structural advantages: stronger demand from trade allies, the dominance of the dollar, and more diversified supply chains for many key inputs. China's economy, by contrast, faces slowing domestic demand and a dependence on foreign markets for high-end technology. However, the Chinese state has greater levers of political control when it comes to directing industrial policy, which may enable Beijing to absorb short-term losses for strategic goals.

