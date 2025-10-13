403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kazakhstan Elevates Seasoned Diplomat To First Deputy FM Role
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Yerzhan Ashikbayev as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.
Ashikbayev previously served as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the U.S. from April 2021 until his dismissal in September 2025.
He replaces Akan Rakhmetullin, who previously held the position of First Deputy Minister.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment