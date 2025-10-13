Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Elevates Seasoned Diplomat To First Deputy FM Role

2025-10-13 02:05:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Yerzhan Ashikbayev as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Ashikbayev previously served as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the U.S. from April 2021 until his dismissal in September 2025.

He replaces Akan Rakhmetullin, who previously held the position of First Deputy Minister.

