Bihar Rowdy-Sheeter Attacks Milk Parlour Owner And Wife In Bengaluru Over Parking Dispute Arrested

Bengaluru: A violent incident unfolded in Electronics City, Bengaluru when a rowdy-sheeter allegedly attacked a milk parlour owner, his wife, and threatened their young child over a parking dispute. The accused, 42-year-old Tarun Choudary, reportedly barged into the milk parlour in Hebbagodi on the night of October 9 and physically assaulted the family. CCTV footage captured the shocking incident, prompting police to arrest Choudary and initiate legal proceedings.

How The Altercation Began?

According to the complainant, Gopal HV (42), the confrontation started when Choudary objected to the milk van parked in front of the parlour, claiming it blocked his way.

“He scolded me unnecessarily, abused me filthily, and punched me on my head, ear, and face, causing injuries,” Gopal said.

When his wife, Anupa RN (38), intervened to stop the assault, Choudary allegedly manhandled her and hurled abuses. Their four-year-old son was also reportedly assaulted during the incident.

Threats and Alleged Intimidation

Gopal added that Choudary threatened to run his SUV over the family if the milk van was parked in front of the shop again. The accused allegedly brandished a licensed pistol, pointing it at Gopal and threatening to fire. He also assaulted his own bodyguards when they tried to intervene.

Police Response

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronics City) M Narayana confirmed that Choudary has been remanded in judicial custody. His licensed firearm has been deposited at Hebbagodi police station. Although the complainant claimed he was threatened with a pistol, searches at Choudary's residence and his bodyguards' homes did not yield any weapon.

Legal Action

Under IPC A case has been registered against Choudary under the following sections:

115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint),133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty)

Previous Criminal Record

Choudary has a history of violent incidents, including three prior assault cases. One case involved a pub fight at Ashok Nagar four years ago, while two other cases were filed against him in Hebbagodi for previous violent acts.