Iran Announces Suspension of Cairo Deal with IAEA
(MENAFN) Iran has announced a suspension of the Cairo agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed in a state television interview. While cooperation is not entirely severed, it has been “temporarily put on hold,” he clarified.
The deal, inked in September, was designed to allow the IAEA to resume inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites following Tehran’s halt to inspections triggered by Israeli and U.S. airstrikes in June. However, the agreement’s relevance quickly diminished when Britain, France, and Germany—key signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal—activated the reinstatement of UN sanctions against Tehran.
In a conversation with media on Saturday, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s willingness to reengage with the Cairo agreement if “fair proposals are presented in a way that safeguards the rights of the Iranian nation.” He further stated that, under the current circumstances, Tehran sees no justification to continue nuclear negotiations with Britain, France, and Germany. “We see no basis for negotiations with the Europeans,” Araghchi declared.
Western powers have persistently accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities—a claim Iran vehemently denies. Tehran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and insists on its right to uranium enrichment under the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration sought to revive nuclear talks with Iran, but efforts collapsed after Israeli strikes in June targeted Iranian nuclear, military, and residential facilities. Since then, Tehran has accused Washington of undermining diplomacy and demanded guarantees and formal recognition of its rights prior to any future negotiations.
