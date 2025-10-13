Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sudanese Armed Forces Kill Over 100 RSF Members in El Fasher Clash

2025-10-13 01:34:09
(MENAFN) The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced Sunday that more than 100 members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were killed during a major clash in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, amid a dramatic escalation in fighting.

According to a statement from SAF’s 6th Infantry Division, the military “successfully repelled a fierce attack launched by the militia on the city of El Fasher early Sunday.”

“Our forces bravely confronted the attackers, inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment, with more than 100 militia fighters killed and others wounded,” the statement continued.

The SAF said the RSF had mounted the assault using infantry units, armored vehicles, and two tanks, supported by sustained heavy weapons fire.

The fighting comes just a day after Sudan’s Foreign Ministry reported that RSF drone strikes had killed 57 civilians at a displacement shelter in El Fasher. The RSF, however, rejected those allegations on Sunday.

“We categorically deny the false claims being circulated regarding the deaths of civilians as a result of an air or artillery strike targeting a displacement shelter in the city of El Fasher,” said RSF spokesperson Al-Fateh Qurashi in a statement.

The ongoing violence drew strong condemnation from Denise Brown, the United Nations' resident coordinator in Sudan, who denounced the deliberate targeting of civilians.

“Hospitals, shelters, and places of refuge must not be targeted. I reiterate my previous appeal for respect for international humanitarian law and an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” she said Sunday.

El Fasher has been the scene of near-continuous clashes since May 2024, as the conflict between the SAF and RSF—now in its 18th month—grinds on. The war, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions to flee, plunging Sudan deeper into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

