Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 41 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,141,532
|609.38
|1,305,001,063
|6 October 2025
|4,500
|710.20
|3,195,891
|7 October 2025
|17,906
|713.14
|12,769,481
|8 October 2025
|26,188
|717.58
|18,792,016
|9 October 2025
|9,000
|722.47
|6,502,193
|10 October 2025
|100
|755.36
|75,536
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,199,226
|612.19
|1,346,336,180
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,199,226 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20251013
