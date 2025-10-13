403
Pres. Trump: Gaza War Over, Ceasefire Will Hold
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump said late Sunday that the war in the Gaza Strip was "over," expressing confidence that the ceasefire between the Israeli occupation and Hamas will hold.
Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force Once as he began his flight to the Middle East, Trump reiterated that the war was "over".
He described his upcoming visit to the region as "historic", affirming that the a "Board of Peace" would be established soon for the Gaza Strip.
He also indicated that the ceasefire deal would hold due to "verbal guarantees".
Trump asserted that the Israeli occupation, as well as Arab and Muslim countries were awaiting peace in Gaza, saying that "hostages" would return and that the war is "over".
The White House recently issued a list officials accompanying Trump, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Trump announced yesterday that he would be heading to Egypt to attend the signing of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas releasing captives either this Monday or Tuesday. (end)
amm
amm
