Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) --
1956 -- Moudhi Al-Sarhan became the first Kuwaiti female to join the Ministry of Interior's correctional institute.
1981 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Faculty of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Kuwait University, as well as changing the name of the Faculty of Law and Sharia to the Faculty of Law.
1990 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah patronized a popular conference in the Saudi city of Jeddah. Participants in the three-day national event reiterated their commitment to the legitimate Kuwaiti leadership in the face of Iraqi aggression against the State of Kuwait.
1990 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), which was occupied and looted by Iraqi invaders of the State of Kuwait, began broadcasting from an interim headquarters in London, UK, to provide subscribers with news about occupied Kuwait.
1999 -- Kuwait won the Gulf Junior Squash Championship, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 11 million loan agreement with Mauritania to finance construction of a Nouakchott University campus.
2017 -- The KFAED signed a KD 12 million loan agreement with Senegal to reconstruct a major highway.
2018 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center won the Best Services Architecture Building award in the Middle East and North Africa.
