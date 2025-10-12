403
Moehe Launches Quality Assurance Guide For Education Centres
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched the quality assurance guide for education centres as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance performance and improve efficiency, ensuring comprehensive quality and institutional excellence.
In a statement, the ministry said that the guide sets clear procedures, tools, and standards that enable it to accurately evaluate the performance of education centres, thus, enabling constant improvement to their outcomes and operations.
It added that the quality assurance guide establishes a mechanism to evaluate and classifying centres into four categories: Excellent, Good, Acceptable, and Weak.
The statement said that this classification is based on both internal and external evaluation processes that ensure accuracy and objectivity.
The MoEHE indicated that the guide also helps monitor centres' compliance with laws and licensing regulations, and assessing their performance based on five specific national standards:
The guide outlines the roles and responsibilities of the Department of Educational Services Centres, the evaluation committee of education centres, and education centres themselves, ensuring co-ordination and alignment in achieving set goals.
In a related context, the ministry announced a training programme scheduled for November, targeting a number of pilot education centres involved in implementing the quality assurance guide, in preparation for its nationwide rollout.
The guide was reviewed and validated by several national institutions, including the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), the Community College of Qatar (CCQ), Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education (PUE), and the National Committee for Qualifications and Academic Accreditation, in addition to the Educational Planning, Policy and Innovation Department, and the School Evaluation Department.
