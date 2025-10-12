$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Matt Mcdonald

Matt Mcdonald


2025-10-12 09:03:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of International Relations, The University of Queensland
Profile Articles Activity

Matt McDonald is a Professor of International Relations at the University of Queensland. He works on climate politics, security theory and Australian foreign policy.

Experience
  • 2010–present Professor, University of Queensland
Education
  • 2003 University of Queensland, Political Science and International Studies

The Conversation

MENAFN12102025000199003603ID1110185871

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search