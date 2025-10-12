PM On Gaza Agreement: Mediators Decided To Postpone The Most Difficult Issues As Parties Were Not Ready

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, in an interview with the New York Times today, said that the mediators in the Gaza ceasefire agreement decided to postpone the most difficult issues at a later date "because the parties were not ready."

According to Al Jazeera, His Excellency noted that Hamas is open to discussing how the group can demonstrate that it does not pose a threat to Israel. He added that the next step should be to discuss the formation of an international stabilisation force.

“There is a fundamental difference between Hamas handing over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority or to another party,” the Prime Minister further stated.

Prime Minister reiterated that the gradual handling of the issues contributed to reaching tangible results, most notably a ceasefire and the release of prisoners.

In a post on X on Friday, His Excellency affirmed that Qatar will spare no effort in fulfilling its humanitarian, historical, and diplomatic duty toward the Palestinian people and the region. This came after the first phase of the ceasefire agreement came into effect, reiterating Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting peace and stability in the region.

“The success of this phase is a collective responsibility to ensure the implementation of the agreement and the achievement of peace and stability,” he said.

