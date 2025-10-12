$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Katharina Wolf

Katharina Wolf


2025-10-12 07:06:26
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Strategic Communication, Curtin University
Profile Articles Activity

Katharina Wolf is an Associate Professor in Strategic Communication at Curtin University. With nearly three decades of international experience across academia and industry, she specialises in reputation management, sustainability, and the intersection of law and communication. Her research explores how strategic communication serves the public interest, with recent work focusing on user-generated storytelling, health advocacy, and the ethics of emerging technologies.

Experience
  • 2019–present Associate professor, Curtin University
  • 2007–2019 (Senior) lecturer, Curtin University
Education
  • 2025 Curtin University, Bachelor of Laws
  • 2014 Murdoch University, PhD
  • 2008 Curtin University, Graduate Certificate in Tertiary Teaching
  • 2004 Manchester Metropolitan University, MA Public Relations
  • 2001 University of Woverhampton, Bachelor of Media and Communication Studies & Spanish Studies (1st cl Hons)
Professional Memberships
  • Fellow, Communication and Public Relations Austarlia (CPRA)
  • International Member & Accredited Practitioner, Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR)
  • Member, Public Relations and Communication Association (PRCA)

The Conversation

MENAFN12102025000199003603ID1110185676

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search