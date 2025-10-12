Katharina Wolf
Associate Professor in Strategic Communication,
Curtin University
Katharina Wolf is an Associate Professor in Strategic Communication at Curtin University. With nearly three decades of international experience across academia and industry, she specialises in reputation management, sustainability, and the intersection of law and communication. Her research explores how strategic communication serves the public interest, with recent work focusing on user-generated storytelling, health advocacy, and the ethics of emerging technologies.Experience
2019–present
Associate professor, Curtin University
2007–2019
(Senior) lecturer, Curtin University
2025
Curtin University, Bachelor of Laws
2014
Murdoch University, PhD
2008
Curtin University, Graduate Certificate in Tertiary Teaching
2004
Manchester Metropolitan University, MA Public Relations
2001
University of Woverhampton, Bachelor of Media and Communication Studies & Spanish Studies (1st cl Hons)
Fellow, Communication and Public Relations Austarlia (CPRA)
International Member & Accredited Practitioner, Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR)
Member, Public Relations and Communication Association (PRCA)
