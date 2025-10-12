Katharina Wolf is an Associate Professor in Strategic Communication at Curtin University. With nearly three decades of international experience across academia and industry, she specialises in reputation management, sustainability, and the intersection of law and communication. Her research explores how strategic communication serves the public interest, with recent work focusing on user-generated storytelling, health advocacy, and the ethics of emerging technologies.

