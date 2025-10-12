Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Declines Invitation To Attend Gaza Ceasefire Summit In Egypt

2025-10-12 03:08:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian representatives will not attend the Peace Summit scheduled to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, held to mark the signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports via Tasnim News Agency.

Although Iran received an invitation to the event, no government representatives plan to travel to Egypt to participate in the summit.

It should be recalled that Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt, which came into force on October 10 following the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

