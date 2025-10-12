Iran Declines Invitation To Attend Gaza Ceasefire Summit In Egypt
Although Iran received an invitation to the event, no government representatives plan to travel to Egypt to participate in the summit.
It should be recalled that Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt, which came into force on October 10 following the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
