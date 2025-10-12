Azerbaijani Triathletes Shine At National Championship In Pirallahi
According to the Federation, over 100 professional and teenage athletes from various age groups competed in the event.
Children tested their strength in the super sprint distance - a 375-meter swim, 8-kilometer bike ride, and 2-kilometer run - while adults competed in the sprint distance of a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride, and 5-kilometer run.
Among men, Ali Rzazadeh claimed gold, Tamerlan Musayev took silver, and Tural Atakishiyev earned bronze. In the women's category, Leyla Abdulazizova secured first place, followed by Klara Mareschova in second.
The winners were awarded medals and cash prizes.
