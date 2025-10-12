Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Long-Range Strikes And Energy: Zelensky Held Another Conversation With Trump

2025-10-12 03:08:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, we agreed on certain topics for today, and we went over all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening our air defense, our resilience, and our long-range capabilities. Many details regarding energy," he said.

As Zelensky noted, Trump is well informed about everything that is happening.

Read also: Trump, Zelensky discuss delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Axios

The leaders agreed to continue this conversation, and preparations have already begun.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 11, Zelensky and Trump discussed the possibility of transferring Tomahawk long-range missile to Ukraine.

