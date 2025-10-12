Ukraine's Long-Range Strikes And Energy: Zelensky Held Another Conversation With Trump
"Yesterday, we agreed on certain topics for today, and we went over all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening our air defense, our resilience, and our long-range capabilities. Many details regarding energy," he said.
As Zelensky noted, Trump is well informed about everything that is happening.Read also: Trump, Zelensky discuss delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Axios
The leaders agreed to continue this conversation, and preparations have already begun.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 11, Zelensky and Trump discussed the possibility of transferring Tomahawk long-range missile to Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment