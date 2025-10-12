Ukraine's Long-Range Strikes And Energy: Zelensky Held Another Conversation With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, we agreed on certain topics for today, and we went over all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening our air defense, our resilience, and our long-range capabilities. Many details regarding energy," he said.

As Zelensky noted, Trump is well informed about everything that is happening.

The leaders agreed to continue this conversation, and preparations have already begun.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 11, Zelensky and Trump discussed the possibility of transferring Tomahawk long-range missile to Ukraine.