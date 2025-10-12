Social Development Ministry Issues September Performance Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Ministry of Social Development on Sunday released its September performance report, highlighting key services provided throughout the month.According to the ministry's statement, 8,940 applications were received for health insurance cards, and 140 cases were processed for treatment cost exemptions. The ministry also handled 125 inheritance settlement cases and 1,846 transactions related to work permit exemptions.The report showed that 57 children were admitted to residential childcare centers, while 9 children were placed with alternative families. In addition, six nurseries were licensed.The ministry said that 252 women and children benefited from services provided by social service offices under the Family and Juvenile Protection Department, while 248 juveniles benefited from programs at ministry-run rehabilitation centers, including 92 who received vocational training. The number of child laborers who received psychological and social support under the case management approach reached 94.The Begging Control Directorate conducted 594 anti-begging campaigns, resulting in the apprehension of 919 beggars.Regarding the General Register of Associations, the cumulative number of active and registered associations under the current law reached 6,058. During September, 13 new associations were registered, 95 associations requested amendments to their bylaws, 37 were dissolved, 5 temporary boards completed their mandates, 11 temporary boards remain active, 8 dissolution committees concluded their work, and 11 associations received formal warnings.According to the National Aid Fund data included in the report, a total of 48,837 families benefited from monthly cash assistance programs, while 130 families benefited from training programs. The Fund's response rate to incoming calls stood at 78 percent.