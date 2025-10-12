President El-Sisi Meets Chairman Of China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Chairman of the China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC), Mr. Mo Dingge. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Eng. Karim Badawi, as well as Vice Chairman of the CNCEC Group, Mr. Wu Xiangong, and the Chairman of TCC Company.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that , at the beginning of the meeting, President El-Sisi praised the strength and distinction of Egyptian-Chinese relations. The President reaffirmed Egypt's keenness to consolidate economic and investment cooperation with China and with Chinese companies across various fields of mutual interest.

President El-Sisi expressed appreciation for the existing cooperation with the CNCEC Group, emphasizing that the Egyptian state will work to facilitate the procedures for implementing the company's project in Egypt for producing the soda ash.

The Chairman of the Chinese CNCEC Group reviewed the company's expertise in the field of petrochemicals. He confirmed that the company is looking forward to cooperating with the Egyptian government to expand the company's investments in Egypt. President El-Sisi welcomed this, stressing that the state offers many benefits and incentives to foreign and local investors and is also working to attract more foreign direct investments.

The President affirmed that the Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash) project is considered one of the strategic projects of significant importance to Egypt, given its pivotal role in supporting self-sufficiency for local industries and reducing imports. The President expressed his confidence in TCC's ability to execute the project with high efficiency in accordance with the highest international standards.

