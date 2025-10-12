Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian VP Meets With Former British PM Day 2 Of Gaza Ceasefire

2025-10-12 03:05:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh met on Sunday with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Amman, Jordan, to discuss Day Two of the Gaza Strip ceasefire.
The meeting discussed ways to ensure successful efforts led by US President Donald Trump aimed at stopping the war and achieving peace in the region, said a statement by Al-Sheikh's office in Ramallah.
Al-Sheikh confirmed the Palestinian leadership's readiness to work with President Trump, Blair, and all relevant partners to consolidate the ceasefire, deliver humanitarian aid, release hostages and prisoners, and move towards recovery and reconstruction.
The Vice President emphasized the importance of halting all measures affecting the Palestinian Authority, especially the release of withheld Palestinian funds and stopping any actions that could undermine the two-state solution and achieving peace. (end)
