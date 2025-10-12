China, Philippines Trade Blame Over Boat Collision In Disputed Sea

The Philippines said a Chinese ship deliberately rammed one of its government vessels in the disputed South China Sea on Sunday, although Beijing blamed Manila for the incident.

Confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels occur frequently in the contested waterway, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Recommended For You

The Philippines said a Chinese coast guard ship "fired its water cannon" at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a vessel belonging to Manila's fisheries bureau, at 9:15 am (0115 GMT) on Sunday.

"Just three minutes later... the same (Chinese) vessel deliberately rammed the stern" of the Philippine boat, "causing minor structural damage but no injuries to the crew", the Philippine coast guard said in a statement.

It said the incident took place near Thitu Island, part of the Spratly Islands where Beijing has sought to assert its sovereignty claims for years.

The Philippine National Maritime Council, a body in charge of strengthening maritime governance, condemned the incident and vowed to pursue "appropriate diplomatic action to convey its strong objections to the aggressive and illegal actions of China".

Angelica Escalona, a spokeswoman for the foreign affairs department in Manila, also told reporters that a diplomatic protest would be filed over the incident.

Earlier, China's coast guard said the incident occurred after a Philippine vessel entered waters near Sandy Cay, "ignored repeated stern warnings from the Chinese side, and dangerously approached" the Chinese ship.

"Full responsibility lies with the Philippine side," spokesman Liu Dejun said in an online statement.

'Bullying tactics'

Photos and videos released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed a China Coast Guard vessel, which had its water cannon activated, shadowing a Philippine ship.

"Despite these bullying tactics and aggressive actions... we will not be intimidated or driven away," the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The incident was the latest in a string of flare-ups between Beijing and Manila in the South China Sea, a busy waterway through which more than 60 percent of global maritime trade passes.

The Philippine government said last month that one person was injured when a water cannon attack by a China Coast Guard vessel shattered a window on the bridge of another fisheries bureau ship, the BRP Datu Gumbay Piang, near the Beijing-controlled Scarborough Shoal.

And in August, a Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its own coast guard while chasing a Philippine patrol boat near the same shoal.

China seized control of the fish-rich shoal from the Philippines after a lengthy standoff in 2012.

The Philippines had voiced opposition to China's plans for a "nature reserve" there, calling it a pretext for the eventual occupation of the site.