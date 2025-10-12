Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Stock Exchange Closes Lower By 93.50 Points

2025-10-12 02:19:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange closed lower on Sunday, with the benchmark index falling by 93.50 points, or 0.86%, to end the trading session at 10,839.72 points.

Trading volume reached over 133.19 million shares, with a total turnover of QAR 288.004 million across 13,421 transactions covering all sectors.

Of the listed companies, shares of eight firms rose, 43 declined, and one remained unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QAR 649.93 billion, down from QAR 654.22 billion in the previous session.

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

