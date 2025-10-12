The Best AI Stocks To Buy Now

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) What Are AI Stocks?AI stocks are publicly listed companies that develop software for end users, produce cutting-edge semiconductors for AI training, and provide supporting infrastructure. Semiconductors, social media, software, and data center stocks have led the AI bubble, while a host of new entrants aim to disrupt industries.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Why Should You Consider Buying AI Stocks?AI stocks will disrupt every sector of life, and the cycle remains in its infancy. Therefore, a gigantic growth cycle awaits AI stocks. There are many ways investors can attempt to ride the AI wave higher. AI stocks also represent innovation, improved efficiency, lower costs, and investor enthusiasm.Here are some criteria to consider:
Invest in AI stocks that build the semiconductors and GPUs necessary to run AI-based solutions. Invest in AI stocks that train AI models. Invest in AI stocks that build data centers. Invest in AI stocks that develop AI tools.
Invest in AI stocks that manufacture the hardware for AI solutions to function. What Are the Downsides of AI Stocks?While AI stocks benefit from bullish catalysts, investors should consider short-term downside risks before adding them to their portfolios.Here are five core downside risks to AI stocks:
The AI bubble may already be bursting. Most AI stocks are excessively overvalued and expensive. The good news is mostly priced into the current share price. Many analysts call for a revenue shortfall, which could result in heavy selling. Technological breakthroughs could decrease the necessary computing power, data center requirements, and electricity demand, which would crush stocks in those sectors. Here is a shortlist of attractive AI stocks:
ASML (ASML) Baidu (BIDU) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) EPAM Systems (EPAM) Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) Microsoft (MSFT) Quantum Computing (QUBT) Cerence (CRNC) Hut 8 (HUT) Marvell Technology (MRVL) Update On My Previous Best AI Stocks to Buy NowIn our previous installment, I highlighted the upside potential of ASML, Baidu, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.ASML (ASML) - A long position in ASML between $701.19 and $730.60ASML rallied over 45%, and I closed my position at an even $1,000.00. I will keep my distance from ASML, which is at the start of a correction.Baidu (BIDU) - A long position in BIDU between $85.17 and $94.50BIDU skyrocketed over 66%, and I took my profit at $145.00. I recommend traders wait for the dust to settle before considering a renewed long position.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) - A long position in TSM between $12.52 and $14.06TSM marched higher by almost 25%, but I closed my position at 300, as I do not like the uncertainty after the US demanded 50% of all chip production within the US Systems Fundamental AnalysisEPAM Systems is a software engineering services, digital platform engineering, and digital product design company. EPAM is a founding member of the MACH Alliance. Fortune named it among its 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in 2019, 2020, and 2021. It is also a member of the S&P 500 index.So, why am I bullish on EPAM despite its double-digit sell-off?I am bullish on the Oracle partnership and BOSS collaboration. The former will assist Oracle with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and the implementation of AI services. At the same time, the latter delivers a revolutionary, immersive spatial experience that transforms how fans experience games and events.
| Metric
| Value
| Verdict
| P/E Ratio
| 20.31
| Bullish
| P/B Ratio
| 2.32
| Bullish
| PEG Ratio
| 1.38
| Bullish
| Current Ratio
| 3.17
| Bullish
| Return on Assets
| 8.52%
| Bullish
| Return on Equity
| 10.94%
| Bullish
| Profit Margin
| 7.91%
| Bullish
| ROIC-WACC Ratio
| Positive
| Bullish
| Dividend Yield
| 0.00%
| Bearish EPAM Systems Fundamental Analysis SnapshotThe price-to-earning (P/E) ratio of 20.31 makes EPAM an inexpensive stock, especially for an AI play. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 30.17.The average analyst price target for EPAM Systems is $211.53. This suggests excellent upside potential with manageable downside risks Systems Technical Analysis EPAM Systems Price Chart
The EPAM D1 chart shows price action between its descending 38.2% and 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. It also shows EPAM Systems entering a solid horizontal support zone. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish, but a positive divergence has formed. My Call on EPAM SystemsI am taking a long position in EPAM between $138.15 and $146.68. EPAM Systems has a low valuation, and its PEG ratio indicates it is undervalued. The price-to-book ratio limits downside risk, and EPAM is consolidating its AI units to improve operational efficiency Computing Fundamental AnalysisQuantum Computing develops practical, scalable, room-temperature quantum photonics products to capture data, compute complex information, create photonic AI, perform quantum sensing, and enable secure communication. It also operates a thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) foundry.So, why am I bullish on QUBT despite its pullback?I am buying QUBT for its potential in photonic AI. The recent sell-off was due to an oversubscribed $750 share sale, which positions Quantum Computing as the quantum computing company with the strongest balance sheet. The freshly launched Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (MEME) shows a 4.26% stake, while Tradr ETF offers its Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF (QUBX), which has over $104 million in assets. Both ETFs could provide upside pressure on QUBT.
| Metric
| Value
| Verdict
| P/E Ratio
| Unavailable
| Bearish
| P/B Ratio
| 9.42
| Bearish
| PEG Ratio
| Unavailable
| Bearish
| Current Ratio
| 88.17
| Bullish
| Return on Assets
| -17.93%
| Bearish
| Return on Equity
| -19.30%
| Bearish
| Profit Margin
| 31.18%
| Bullish
| ROIC-WACC Ratio
| Unavailable
| Bearish
| Dividend Yield
| 0.00%
| Bearish Quantum Computing Fundamental Analysis SnapshotThe average analyst price target for Quantum Computing is $26.33. It suggests good upside potential with acceptable downside risks Computing Technical Analysis Quantum Computing Price Chart
The QUBT D1 chart shows price action between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. It also shows Quantum Computing challenging the lower band of its bullish price channel. The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned marginally bearish but remains within its ascending support level. My Call on Quantum ComputingI am taking a long position in QUBT between $18.00 and $20.38. While QUBT faces volatility and challenges, it can play an integral role in AI's future. Its current ratio suggests it has plenty of balance sheet power to withstand short-term challenges, and I will add it to my portfolio on subsequent selloffs, if they materialize.Ready to trade our free stock signals ? Here is our list of the best stock brokers worth checking out.
