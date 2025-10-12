Swiss Business Federation Economiesuisse To Appoint New President In 2026

Français fr Le président d'Economiesuisse renonce à se représenter Original Read more: Le président d'Economiesuisse renonce à se représente

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Business Federation Economiesuisse will have a new president next year, as Christoph Mäder is due to step down at the end of his term. This content was published on October 12, 2025 - 11:17 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Mäder, the 65-year-old president of Economiesuisse, will complete his term in autumn 2026, the organisation told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday. It added that“the executive board is keen to ensure a smooth handover when the time comes”.

The upcoming change at the helm of the Swiss Business Federation was first reported by SonntagsBlick. Asked about the reason for the change, Economiesuisse declined to comment.

