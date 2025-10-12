Sheila Silva Becomes First Swiss Woman At World Street Dance Final In LA But Misses Top 16

Deutsch de Schweizerin verpasst Endrunde des Street-Dance-Weltfinales in LA Original Read more: Schweizerin verpasst Endrunde des Street-Dance-Weltfinales in L

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's Sheila Silva didn't make it through to the top 16 at the World Street Dance Final in Los Angeles. This content was published on October 12, 2025 - 11:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The title went to Dutch dancer Jaïra Joy, who won the final on Sunday night. The next edition of the global competition is set to take place in Zurich in 2026.

Silva was the first woman from Switzerland to compete in the world final of Dance Your Style. The 31-year-old from Villeneuve, in canton Vaud, earned her spot at the world final in the US after winning the Swiss title last August.

More More Culture First Swiss woman to compete in world street dance finals in LA

This content was published on Oct 8, 2025 Sheila Silva becomes the first Swiss woman in world street dance finals.

Read more: First Swiss woman to compete in world street dance finals in L