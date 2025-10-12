Sheila Silva Becomes First Swiss Woman At World Street Dance Final In LA But Misses Top 16
The title went to Dutch dancer Jaïra Joy, who won the final on Sunday night. The next edition of the global competition is set to take place in Zurich in 2026.
Silva was the first woman from Switzerland to compete in the world final of Dance Your Style. The 31-year-old from Villeneuve, in canton Vaud, earned her spot at the world final in the US after winning the Swiss title last August.More More Culture First Swiss woman to compete in world street dance finals in LA
This content was published on Oct 8, 2025 Sheila Silva becomes the first Swiss woman in world street dance finals.Read more: First Swiss woman to compete in world street dance finals in L
