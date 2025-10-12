403
Qatar, Asharqia Chambers Discuss Co-Operation Between Real Estate Committees
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber's Real Estate Committee discussed ways to enhance co-operation with the Real Estate Committee and Urban Development Committee of the Asharqia Chamber in Saudi Arabia during a joint meeting held at the chamber's Lusail headquarters yesterday.
The meeting was chaired by Qatar Chamber board member Abdulrahman bin Abdul Jalil al-Abdulghani, who is also the chairman of the Real Estate Committee, and Rashid al-Qadi, chairman of Asharqia Chamber's Real Estate Committee.
The meeting, which was also attended by Qatar Chamber board member Abdullah al-Emadi and several members of the real estate committees from both chambers, discussed mechanisms to strengthen collaboration between both committees, explored opportunities for cooperation between real estate companies in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and reviewed promising investment prospects in the real estate markets of both countries.
Speaking at the meeting, al-Abdulghani emphasised that relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are longstanding and deeply rooted, noting that there are many opportunities for cooperation and partnership between the business sectors of both countries.
He noted that the Qatari market is promising and offers attractive investment opportunities in the real estate sector. He called on Saudi investors to invest in Qatar and to cooperate with Qatari companies in launching new real estate projects, whether in Qatar or in the KSA.
For his part, al-Qadi noted that the Saudi delegation was participating in Cityscape Qatar 2025, an exhibition featuring extensive participation from major real estate companies in Qatar and across the region, which provides a broader platform for enhancing cooperation and partnership in real estate projects.
Al-Qadi also highlighted that the GCC region is an attractive destination for real estate investment, noting that several major joint projects are being developed among GCC countries, including railways and road networks that will further strengthen regional connectivity.
