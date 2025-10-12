Zelensky Discussed Ukraine's Air Defense Needs With Macron

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook .

" I am grateful to France for doing so much to defend life. I informed him about our priority needs – first and foremost, air defense systems and missiles," Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia is now taking advantage of the fact that the Middle East and domestic issues in each country are receiving maximum attention.

The interlocutors also coordinated contacts with other partners and diplomatic events for the coming weeks.

“We discussed how to counter this. In particular, we are working to expand the PURL initiative,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said that the Russian Federation had used more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, and nearly 1,360 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine during the week .

