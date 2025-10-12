Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Jordan, Czech Republic Discuss Relations


2025-10-12 10:05:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Dhaifallah Fayez on Sunday met at the ministry's headquarters with Czech State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Radek Rubes.
According to a ministry statement, the meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields and issues of mutual interest.

