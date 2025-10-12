403
Kuwait PM Honors Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute Graduates
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the graduation ceremony for the "Ambition" program for new recruits at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ceremony was held on Sunday for the 10th and 11th training cohorts (2024/2025) at the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute.
It was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the institute Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director-General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with senior officials from the government, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a press statement, His Highness the Prime Minister congratulated the graduates on their distinguished achievement, highlighting their competence and readiness to serve Kuwait in diplomatic fields, expressing confidence in their ability to continue the legacy of their predecessors responsibly and effectively, and to be exemplary ambassadors of Kuwait's values and enduring principles.
His Highness also praised the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all its staff for continuously fulfilling their mission of representing Kuwait abroad, strengthening the country's international relations, and enhancing its regional and global standing.
On his part, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute, Ambassador Nasser Al-Subaih, delivered a speech emphasizing Kuwait's commitment to preparing a new generation equipped with knowledge, competence, initiative, and responsibility, and wished the graduates success in serving their country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.
Diplomatic attache Mohammad Al-Sharida, speaking on behalf of the graduates, affirmed that their graduation marks the beginning of their service to the nation and pledged that they and their colleagues will devote their full capabilities and efforts to serve their country.
The ceremony concluded with His Highness the Prime Minister honoring the 10th and 11th cohorts of the "Ambition" program at the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute. (end)
