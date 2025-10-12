Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's 19Th Relief Plane Arrives In Al-Arish With Aid For Gaza


2025-10-12 09:03:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The 19th relief plane from Kuwait's air bridge arrived Sunday at Al-Arish Airport carrying 40 tons of food and essential supplies destined for the Gaza Strip.
Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) representative Zaid Al-Shehab said to KUNA after the plane's arrival that this flight is part of "Fazza for Gaza" humanitarian campaign supervised by KRCS.
He affirmed that the campaign reflects Kuwait's firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during the difficult humanitarian circumstances resulting from the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza, embodying Kuwait's deep-rooted values of solidarity.
Al-Shehab noted that this is the second Kuwaiti air bridge organized to deliver urgent aid to Gaza, emphasizing that such continuous humanitarian efforts demonstrate Kuwait's unwavering dedication to assisting its brothers and promoting global humanitarian cooperation.
Al-Shehab expressed appreciation to the Kuwaiti charitable organizations contributing to the preparation of the aid shipments, as well as Kuwait's Embassy in Egypt and the Egyptian Red Crescent for ensuring the swift delivery of aid to Gaza's victims. (end)
